Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $232.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $272.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNP. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.10.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.19. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

