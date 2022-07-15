United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 132,656 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $11,587,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 897.9% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 269,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 242,932 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

