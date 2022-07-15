United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,426 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $328.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

