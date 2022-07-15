United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 351 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Linde Institutional Buying and Selling

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $274.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.99 and a 200 day moving average of $309.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

