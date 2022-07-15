United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 4,256 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

