United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,262 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

