United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,414 shares in the last quarter.
IEF stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
