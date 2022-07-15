United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

CSCO stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

