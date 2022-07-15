United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 74,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.4% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $440.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

