United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $181.99. 11,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

