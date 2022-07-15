United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $227.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UPS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.58.

UPS opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

