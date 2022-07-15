United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Raised by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 1.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 1.37% of United Rentals worth $351,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in United Rentals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of URI traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.38. 6,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,859. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.08 and its 200-day moving average is $306.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.50.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.