United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 308,291 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
