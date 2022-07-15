UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.40-$21.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $21.40-21.90 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $560.43.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $24.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.74. 95,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.13 and a 200 day moving average of $493.85. The company has a market cap of $494.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

