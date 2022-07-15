UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 3.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $527.00 and last traded at $519.99. Approximately 20,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,403,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.43.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.43.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,765,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 159,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

