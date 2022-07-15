Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23 billion-$13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

