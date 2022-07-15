Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $390.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
