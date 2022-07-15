Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 21,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,492. Upland Software has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

