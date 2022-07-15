Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Upland Software stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 21,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,492. Upland Software has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
