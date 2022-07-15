USD Coin (USDC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.58 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $54.86 billion and approximately $5.58 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000993 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 54,860,220,296 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
