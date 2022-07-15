USDJ Market Cap Achieves $14.87 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

