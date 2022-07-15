Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

VMI stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.