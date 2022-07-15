Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Up 3.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.50. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $566.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Value Line by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
