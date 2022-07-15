Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Up 3.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.50. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Value Line Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $566.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Value Line by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

