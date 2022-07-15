VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.44

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 75717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

