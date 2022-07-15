Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 1,395,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

