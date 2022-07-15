Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,019 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after acquiring an additional 99,794 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 774,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

