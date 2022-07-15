Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.82. 50,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.