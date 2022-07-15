Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Navalign LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.2% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 234,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.