Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

