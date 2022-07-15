Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

