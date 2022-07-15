Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Hedge Fund Trading

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

