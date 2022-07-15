Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

