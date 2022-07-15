Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.84. 249,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

