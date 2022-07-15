Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $347.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.14 and its 200-day moving average is $391.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

