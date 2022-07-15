Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.26. 617,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

