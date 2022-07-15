Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 617,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.67. 71,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

