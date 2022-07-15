Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $4.04. Vaxart shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 2,352,632 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vaxart by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after buying an additional 90,272 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 993,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

