Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 2,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lou Reese bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 51,737,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,957,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 151,928 shares of company stock valued at $365,120 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

