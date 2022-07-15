Vectorspace AI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $224,527.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $224,527.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00499013 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.48 or 0.01724013 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.