Veil Hits Market Cap of $198,398.18 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Veil has a market cap of $198,398.18 and approximately $631.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,787.38 or 0.99966159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00208115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00269153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00108737 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004322 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

