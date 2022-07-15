Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells $137,834.56 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at $276,653.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

VERA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,904. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,183,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 248,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 229,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 224,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

