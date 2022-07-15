Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.90 and a 200 day moving average of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 50.4% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

