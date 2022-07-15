Vidulum Price Tops $0.0311 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $531,096.95 and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063811 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

