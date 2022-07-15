Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Up 7.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 107,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,744,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $23,144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

