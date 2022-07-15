VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $447,299.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

