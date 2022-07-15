Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.85. 315,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.