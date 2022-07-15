Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.72. 64,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $197.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

