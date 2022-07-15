Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.49. 497,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,335,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

