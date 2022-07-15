Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.27 and last traded at $107.57. Approximately 158,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 338,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Visteon Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.28.

About Visteon

Visteon ( NYSE:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.35 million.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

