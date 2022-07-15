Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.27 and last traded at $107.57. Approximately 158,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 338,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Visteon Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.28.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
