Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 15,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 580,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $871.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

