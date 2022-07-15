VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

