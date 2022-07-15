VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
VOC Energy Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.86.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.
About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOC Energy Trust (VOC)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.